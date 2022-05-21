Rumor: Bulls have “known interest” in 76ers Matisse Thybulle

Matisse Thybulle was just named to the NBA All-Defensive second team.

However, in the playoffs, it was hard for Doc Rivers to keep Thybulle and his defensive skills on the court because he is so limited offensively both the Heat and Raptors could ignore him to help on others.

Thybulle is eligible for a contract extension this summer, which has many around the league thinking the 76ers will at least test the trade waters for him. Enter the Chicago Bulls, reports Sean Deveney at Heavy.com.

The Sixers could look to get off Thybulle’s contract to create some wiggle room under the luxury tax, which looms large over the team’s offseason, and one team with known interest, according to league sources, is Chicago. Bulls GM Marc Eversley has had a fondness for Thybulle going back to early in his collegiate career at Washington, and was instrumental in pushing the Sixers to acquire him in the 2019 draft. A deal would likely require a third team if Philadelphia’s goal is to save money under the tax, but the Bulls would be a strong suitor if Thybulle is available.

The Bulls need help for their bottom 10 defense — and some better health for Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball — something Thybulle would provide. Chicago’s interest makes sense, although it has some much bigger issues to deal with first.

There’s a lot of speculation in this rumor — welcome to pre-draft NBA talk — and ultimately the 76ers may choose to keep an elite wing defender around for another year and try to develop his offensive game. But if Philly doesn’t want to pay him come the summer of 2023, they are better off looking for a trade partner now. It’s all just something to watch.