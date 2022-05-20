Report: Terry Stotts, Darvin Ham, Kenny Atkinson finalists for Lakers coach

By May 20, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT
LeBron James and Terry Stotts at Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
The Lakers have sky-high expectations and want their next coach to have a plan for using Russell Westbrook.

They also have LeBron James, Anthony Davis and therefore at least a championship chance.

Los Angeles’ next coach might be set up to fail. But he could also wildly succeed.

Who’ll get the job?

Apparently Terry Stotts, Darvin Ham or Kenny Atkinson.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Stotts is the safest pick. He won 56% of his games in nine years as Trail Blazers coach. His offenses combine making the simple plays with more-complex actions. Defense would be an issue, but Portland’s defensive problems were mostly a product of the roster.

Ham is the unestablished candidate. A longtime Mike Budenholzer assistant with the Hawks and Bucks, Ham has earned a reputation for connecting with and motivating people and having a sharp basketball acumen. But does a team overeager to win with LeBron James and Anthony Davis want to entrust a first-time head coach?

Atkinson would be the most intriguing choice. After he impressed as a young-talent developer, the Nets fired him because they believed he wasn’t the right coach to guide a championship-contending team. The Lakers making the opposite assessment would be, if nothing else, compelling.

