Heat’s P.J. Tucker leaves Game 2 with knee contusion, MRI on Friday

By May 20, 2022, 7:30 AM EDT
2022 NBA Playoffs - Boston Celtics v Miami Heat
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Injury was literally added to insult in Miami’s blowout loss to Boston in Game 2 Thursday night.

Heat forward P.J. Tucker had to leave the game with what the team called a knee contusion and did not return.

Tucker will undergo an MRI Friday, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports/TNT.

The injury to his knee happened in the first quarter and Tucker tried to play through it, Haynes reported. He eventually had to leave the game in the third quarter after playing 22 minutes.

If Tucker is forced to is time this series it would be a serious blow to the Heat, who are relying on his stout defense to help slow Jayson Tatum, and his switchability is key to coach Erik Spoelstra’s schemes. Tucker also has averaged 8.5 points and 5.7 rebounds a game this postseason while shooting 47.1% from 3, heading into Game 2.

Game 3 is set for Saturday in Miami.

