Philly City Council passes resolution naming Joel Embiid MVP — “Most Valuable Philadelphian”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Every week in City Council meetings across the nation, there are resolutions passed that fluctuate between honorary or celebratory and frivolous — congratulating a local business on its 25th anniversary, honoring the person that has run the women’s shelter for decades but is stepping down, giving someone a “key to the city,” or renaming a street or park after a local celebrity.

Then there was this one Thursday — the Philadelphia City Council voted Joel Embiid their MVP — “Most Valuable Philadelphian.”

Yes, seriously.

Philly City Council just passed a resolution that names Joel Embiid our MVP – "Most Valuable Philadelphian" — Anna Orso (@anna_orso) May 19, 2022

No literally. I am not funny enough to make that up pic.twitter.com/OzBISy4Ofo — Anna Orso (@anna_orso) May 19, 2022

This is obviously a response to Embiid finishing second in the NBA MVP voting this year, which Denver’s Nikola Jokic won in the closest three-way race in decades.

The easy joke here is Embiid is the second most important Philadelphian, behind (take your pick of) Bryce Harper, Jalen Hurts, Kevin Hart, or Brian Roberts (Chairman and CEO of Comcast Corporation, and by extension NBC Universal, the best place anyone could ever hope to work).

NBA Twitter has had some fun with this today, calling it pointless and a waste of time. Maybe. But if you’ve watched city governments work on a micro-level, if you’ve sat through literally hundreds of City Council meetings (as I did as a cub reporter), you know this is far from the most trivial, laughable thing any city government does. At least Embiid deserves the honor.

What they need to pass is a resolution demanding Daryl Morey put a better team around Embiid.