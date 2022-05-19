Derrick White out for Celtics-Heat Game 2 (personal reasons)

By May 19, 2022, 11:00 AM EDT
Derrick White in 2022 NBA Playoffs - Boston Celtics v Miami Heat
David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
The Celtics will probably get back their starting point guard, Marcus Smart.

But they’re losing his backup, Derrick White, for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat tonight.

Celtics:

John Karalis of Boston Sports Journal:

Starting for Smart, White struggled in Game 1. Another reserve point guard Payton Pritchard took a larger role and might have played ahead of White in Game 2, anyway.

But Pritchard (offense) and White (defense) bring different specialties. At minimum, Boston loses the optionality.

