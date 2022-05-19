Derrick White out for Celtics-Heat Game 2 (personal reasons)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Celtics will probably get back their starting point guard, Marcus Smart.

But they’re losing his backup, Derrick White, for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat tonight.

Celtics:

John Karalis of Boston Sports Journal:

Derrick White is out tonight due to personal reasons. Unsure what that is, but he announced that his wife was expecting back in November, so the math checks out. — John Karalis 🇬🇷 🇺🇦 (@John_Karalis) May 19, 2022

Starting for Smart, White struggled in Game 1. Another reserve point guard Payton Pritchard took a larger role and might have played ahead of White in Game 2, anyway.

But Pritchard (offense) and White (defense) bring different specialties. At minimum, Boston loses the optionality.