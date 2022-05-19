Derrick White out for Celtics-Heat Game 2 (personal reasons)

The Celtics will probably get back their starting point guard, Marcus Smart.
But they’re losing his backup, Derrick White, for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat tonight.
Celtics:
#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Derrick White (personal reasons) – OUT https://t.co/FiG7cxgLMS
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 19, 2022
John Karalis of Boston Sports Journal:
Derrick White is out tonight due to personal reasons. Unsure what that is, but he announced that his wife was expecting back in November, so the math checks out.
— John Karalis 🇬🇷 🇺🇦 (@John_Karalis) May 19, 2022
Starting for Smart, White struggled in Game 1. Another reserve point guard Payton Pritchard took a larger role and might have played ahead of White in Game 2, anyway.
But Pritchard (offense) and White (defense) bring different specialties. At minimum, Boston loses the optionality.