PBT Podcast: Magic lottery

The Magic have won 11 playoff series in franchise history.

All 11 happened with a player they drafted No. 1.

After experiencing major success with 1992 No. 1 pick Shaquille O’Neal (and Penny Hardaway, who was acquired in a draft-day trade for 1993 No. 1 pick, Chris Webber) and 2004 No. 1 pick Dwight Howard, Orlando has once again won the NBA draft lottery.

Will the Magic select Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren or Duke’s Paolo Banchero?

On the latest ProBasketballTalk, Dan Feldman and Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel (reporting from the lottery in Chicago) discuss the Magic’s decision, how getting the top pick changes the franchise’s trajectory and what this particular outcome – Magic 1, Thunder 2, Rockets 3 – means for the NBA: