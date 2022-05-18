Mavericks again fined for bench decorum

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NBA should crack down on bench players and coaches crowding – or even invading – the court during play. Practically every team does it in practically every game.

But practically every team does it in practically every game.

So, it felt like the league was picking the Mavericks when fining them $25,000 over bench decorum.

Now, the NBA has fined them a second time – double, no less.

NBA release:

The Dallas Mavericks organization has been fined $50,000 for violating league rules regarding team bench decorum, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The amount of Dallas’ fine also reflects prior infractions of team bench decorum rules in the 2022 NBA playoffs. On multiple occasions, several players and a member of the coaching staff stood for an extended period in the Mavericks’ team bench area, stood away from the team bench, and were on or encroaching upon the playing court during game action in the Mavericks’ 123-90 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of their conference semifinal playoff series May 15

Behind the fines, there is a cool story of enthusiasm and camaraderie led by Dallas reserve Theo Pinson. And in fairness to the Mavericks, they had plenty of reasons to be out of their seats celebrating while beating the Suns in Game 7.

But there are ways to bring that energy without literally crossing the line.

Again, the league should enforce this rule. Players in the game shouldn’t feel bench players and coaches breathing down their necks. Players in the game definitely shouldn’t have their space restricted by bench players and coaches stepping over the sideline.

It’d just be more convincing if the NBA fines someone other than the Dallas Mavericks.