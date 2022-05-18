Bam Adebayo cracks up at Tyler Herro’s postgame fit (VIDEO)

May 18, 2022
When you win, everybody has fun.

Bam Adebayo was trying to give some thoughtful answers in his postgame presser, but how is anyone supposed to keep a straight face when Tyler Herro shows up “fashionably late” at the podium dressed like that?

Well played by Adebayo, rolling up the sleeves.

Herro’s postgame fits have become regular social media fodder. Even Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew were having fun with it a couple of weeks ago.

We need as many Heat games as possible so that we get more Herro postgame fits.

