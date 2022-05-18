Bam Adebayo cracks up at Tyler Herro’s postgame fit (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When you win, everybody has fun.

Bam Adebayo was trying to give some thoughtful answers in his postgame presser, but how is anyone supposed to keep a straight face when Tyler Herro shows up “fashionably late” at the podium dressed like that?

Herro had Bam cracking up with his postgame fit 😭 pic.twitter.com/eys2J8wzuF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 18, 2022

Well played by Adebayo, rolling up the sleeves.

Herro’s postgame fits have become regular social media fodder. Even Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew were having fun with it a couple of weeks ago.

Charles Barkley came out rocking the Tyler Herro outfit and killed it 🤣 (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/PdcQ4H4uQn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 10, 2022

We need as many Heat games as possible so that we get more Herro postgame fits.