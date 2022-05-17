Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mike D’Antoni is reportedly a serious candidate to become the Hornets’ next coach.

He’s not the only one.

Bucks assistant Darvin Ham got the “serious candidate” label, and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts is also interviewing.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Bucks assistant Darvin Ham will also interview for a second time in-person for the Hornets' head coaching job, and he has emerged as a serious candidate, sources said. https://t.co/EKUQKRILsa — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 17, 2022

The Charlotte Hornets will interview former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts for their head coaching job this week, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 17, 2022

Are D’Antoni and Ham more-serious candidates than others? Or do D’Antoni and Ham just have agents who put a more positive spin on their candidacies? Is D’Antoni – who’s not only a serious candidate, but in strong position – ahead of Ham in the race?

These coaching searches can be tough to read.

D’Antoni (Rockets) and Stotts (Trail Blazers) are coming off overall successful stints with their prior teams. Ham draws consideration for most opening now, and it’s only a matter of time until he gets a head-coaching job. Between these three and other interviewees, Charlotte is doing a good job of forming a strong pool of candidates.

The key is making the right choice among them.