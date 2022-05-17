Report: Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham serious candidate for Hornets job

By May 17, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT
Assistant coach Darvin Ham in Milwaukee Bucks v Charlotte Hornets
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Mike D’Antoni is reportedly a serious candidate to become the Hornets’ next coach.

He’s not the only one.

Bucks assistant Darvin Ham got the “serious candidate” label, and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts is also interviewing.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Are D’Antoni and Ham more-serious candidates than others? Or do D’Antoni and Ham just have agents who put a more positive spin on their candidacies? Is D’Antoni – who’s not only a serious candidate, but in strong position – ahead of Ham in the race?

These coaching searches can be tough to read.

D’Antoni (Rockets) and Stotts (Trail Blazers) are coming off overall successful stints with their prior teams. Ham draws consideration for most opening now, and it’s only a matter of time until he gets a head-coaching job. Between these three and other interviewees, Charlotte is doing a good job of forming a strong pool of candidates.

The key is making the right choice among them.

