Report: Mother of Rajon Rondo’s kids say he’s abusive, violent

Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo‘s ex-partner said he’s abusive and violent, culminating in an incident Wednesday in which she said he pulled a gun on her then continued to hold the gun while berating their children, according to TMZ.

Ashley Bachelor and their two children were granted an emergency protective order in Louisville, according to the site. In addition to more details on Wednesday’s incident, TMZ relays Bachelor’s description of the larger situation:

“I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children. Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior. He is verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive. He physically hits our son and calls him names like ‘p***y’ and accuses him of acting like a ‘bitch.'” “Rajon verbally assaults our daughter. He calls her names like ‘thot, bitch, and d**khead.’ Rajon has made several threats on my life, saying at various times he will shoot me or shoot up my car.”

A four-time All-Star, Rondo finished last season with the Cavaliers. The 36-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.