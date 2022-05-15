Steve Kerr clears COVID-19 protocols, will be on bench for West finals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Warriors are getting Steve Kerr back for the Western Conference Finals.

The Warriors coach, who was out for the final three games of the second round series against the Grizzlies due to a positive COVID-19 test, has cleared protocols and is back with the team. He will be on the bench when the West Finals start Wednesday.

“It really wasn’t too bad,” Kerr said Sunday (via the Associated Press), adding he had a mild cough and some congestion but nothing serious. His concern was to make sure it did not start spreading around the Warriors staff and team.

Kerr shares details of being placed in health and safety protocols ahead of Game 4 pic.twitter.com/C3b35TJX34 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 15, 2022

Mike Brown — recently hired as the Sacramento Kings head coach but finishing the season with the Warriors — took over as the head coach for those three games.

The Warriors won Game 4 without Kerr to go up 3-1, then closed the series out at home in Game 6. They will host the Mavericks or travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns in Game 1 on Wednesday.