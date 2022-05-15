Report: Karl-Anthony Towns had PRP treatment on his knee, wrist

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UPDATE: Not long after this story posted, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported that Towns did not go under the knife but did have PRP treatment following the season, on both his knee and wrist.

Minnesota Timberwolves star center Karl-Anthony Towns underwent stem cell treatment and platelet-rich plasma injections in both knees, his left ankle, left wrist and right finger on Friday, sources told ESPN. Towns played through his injuries during the Timberwolves’ run to the Western Conference playoffs and decided to get these treatments in the offseason with the hopes of avoiding surgery and making a full recovery by training camp. Towns, according to sources, was dealing with pain in both knees, especially his right knee, which he wore a sleeve on during the playoffs.

That would explain the photo and why he was laid up in our original report below.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have made no official announcement about Karl-Anthony Towns having any offseason surgery or other work done.

However, Towns posted an Instagram story with a screenshot from his girlfriend Jordyn Woods’ Instagram where he is laid up with a knee brace on, the kind often seen after arthroscopic knee surgery. He captioned it, “This is why I’ve been MIA.” Also, notice the crutch leaning on the wall behind him.

Darren Wolfson of Eyewitness News 5 in Minneapolis Tweeted this out in response to the picture.

Told just some "maintenance things" to clean up. He played through a good amount all season long. #Timberwolves #RaisedByWolves https://t.co/5PQ0gU1xhE — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) May 15, 2022

After missing chunks of time the previous two seasons, Towns stayed healthy and on the court for 74 games this season. This is the kind of offseason maintenance that almost all players need at points to keep their body right. He should be able to heal and still have plenty of time in the gym before training camp opens in September.

Towns is in line to sign for a big payday this summer. Assuming he makes an All-NBA team — which is likely — the Timberwolves can and will offer him a four-year, $210.9 million extension, which is in addition to the two years on his existing contract. It would lock Towns in with the Timberwolves through his age 32 season.

Towns sounded like someone who will sign that deal.

Towns averaged 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds a game last season, with his improved passing being one of the key reasons the Timberwolves’ offense improved. He also was more focused on the defensive end of the floor.