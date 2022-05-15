Nets, Ben Simmons reportedly to work together on summer plan

Ben Simmons is ready to put in the work this summer to be prepared for next season.

At least, that’s what everyone is saying right now. The Nets and Simmons’ people are working out a summer plan that will have him physically and mentally ready to be on the court when training camp starts, reports Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

Ben Simmons and his camp will sit down with the Nets and hammer out a plan for the ensuing months, one intended to put him on the best path to both physical and mental health and a successful return to the court. “We will work together with the Nets on a summer plan,” a source close to Simmons told The Post. “Everyone is confident.”

That work starts with recovery from the microdiscectomy surgery Simmons had in early May, and that rehab will go into August. From there, the goal is to get him into the Nets’ facility in Brooklyn and make him as comfortable as possible as he works on his body and game to be right for the season.

As for Simmons being mentally ready, Nets GM Sean Marks said they will offer him support.

“[The question] of how do we support him through the mental performance side of things, that’s a touchy subject,” Marks said. “I don’t want to talk about someone’s mental health or mental performance. I’m going to let Ben address that at the correct time. I will say this: Whether it’s the NBA or whether, what everyone’s been going through, I look around and I’d love to [see] if there’s anyone out there who hasn’t had some type of mental fatigue over the last two years. This has not been easy for anybody… We’re doing everything possible we can to get him around our group. That is the key. He needs to be in here, smell the gym again, around his friends, around his family and to participate in this and let us help him build a culture together.”

Whether that is enough is a question only Simmons can answer.

Getting Simmons on the court is one step in retooling a Nets team that was swept out of the playoffs in the first round by Boston. Marks and Brooklyn have to re-sign or extend Kyrie Irving and get him around the team more, get Joe Harris healthy, and tweak the role players around that core to ones that better fit the stars and system in Brooklyn.

But all the other work has to start with getting Simmons (and Harris) healthy and on the court again next season.