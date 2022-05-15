Celtics center Robert Williams active, available for Game 7

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After missing three straight games with a bone bruise in the knee he had surgery on late in the season, Celtics’ center Robert Williams is active and available for Game 7, the team announced.

Ime Udoka confirms Rob Williams is available for Game 7 pic.twitter.com/DwOR41T7HE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 15, 2022

Coach Ime Udoka said Williams won’t start but would be available to play as needed. Williams’ return gives the Celtics athleticism and depth up front to try and match the Bucks, and in particular Giannis Antetokounmpo. Williams anchored the best defense in the NBA in the second half of the season.

Williams suffered the bone bruise in a collision with Antetokounmpo in Game 3.