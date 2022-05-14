Report: LeBron, Lakers’ owner Jeanie Buss “in a good place right now”

Suggestions the Lakers might (or should) trade LeBron James were always clickbait/headline seeking, not something based in reality. The Lakers are now — and have been since he chose to come to Los Angeles — all-in on winning now with LeBron. That never changed. He is not looking to leave.

The latest report confirming what should be obvious came from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, during an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up” (hat tip TalkBasket.net).

“From what I understand, LeBron and Jeanie are in a good place right now that despite the frustrations of this season LeBron believes that a few tweaks and some health can actually turn this thing around, and they can be super competitive. He is invested, wants to be there.”

LeBron can sign a contract extension with the Lakers in August, which fueled some of the random speculation about a trade/him leaving, but the Lakers are not going to trade him whether he signs the deal or not.

LeBron will have a voice — one of many in the room — in the Lakers’ search for a new coach, which is still in the preliminary phase.

LeBron chose to come to Los Angeles for the likely final chapter of his career because his family wanted to be in Southern California and be close to his entertainment company, SpringHill Entertainment. He cemented himself in Laker lore leading the team to the 2020 NBA championship in the bubble.

All of that is not getting thrown aside after one rough season — one where LeBron had a strong hand in picking the roster (even if LeBron can be notoriously fickle). Whether health and a few tweaks can have the Lakers back as contenders in the West is up for debate — it will take more than “tweaks” to the roster around LeBron and Anthony Davis — but that doesn’t mean everyone is running for the exits. LeBron James will be back with the Lakers.