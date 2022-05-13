Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kings center Richaun Holmes‘ ex-wife accused him of domestic violence toward their son.

However, after reviewing the situation, multiple judges have granted Holmes custody of his son.

James Ham of ESPN 1320:

A Los Angeles court awarded Kings center, Richaun Holmes, sole physical and sole legal custody of his son. Holmes' ex-wife defied LA court order and took the child to Georgia. A Georgia court conferred with LA court and ruled in Richaun's favor. Richaun now has his son. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) May 10, 2022

The wellbeing of everyone involved is of course the priority.

Secondarily, Holmes – who got demoted when Sacramento traded for Domantas Sabonis – looks like a prime trade candidate this summer. These rulings will remove apprehension teams would’ve had about acquiring Holmes.