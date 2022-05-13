After being accused by ex-wife of domestic violence toward son, Kings’ Richaun Holmes gains custody of son

By May 13, 2022, 9:00 PM EDT
Kings center Richaun Holmes
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
Kings center Richaun Holmes‘ ex-wife accused him of domestic violence toward their son.

However, after reviewing the situation, multiple judges have granted Holmes custody of his son.

James Ham of ESPN 1320:

The wellbeing of everyone involved is of course the priority.

Secondarily, Holmes – who got demoted when Sacramento traded for Domantas Sabonis – looks like a prime trade candidate this summer. These rulings will remove apprehension teams would’ve had about acquiring Holmes.

