Kings center Richaun Holmes‘ ex-wife accused him of domestic violence toward their son.
However, after reviewing the situation, multiple judges have granted Holmes custody of his son.
James Ham of ESPN 1320:
A Los Angeles court awarded Kings center, Richaun Holmes, sole physical and sole legal custody of his son. Holmes' ex-wife defied LA court order and took the child to Georgia. A Georgia court conferred with LA court and ruled in Richaun's favor. Richaun now has his son.
The wellbeing of everyone involved is of course the priority.
Secondarily, Holmes – who got demoted when Sacramento traded for Domantas Sabonis – looks like a prime trade candidate this summer. These rulings will remove apprehension teams would’ve had about acquiring Holmes.