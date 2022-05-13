Add Bucks assistant Charles Lee to list of Lakers coaching candidates

By May 13, 2022, 7:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

The list of Lakers’ coaching candidates keeps growing.

Another Milwaukee Bucks assistant, Charles Lee, can be added to the list, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Lee, who played college ball at Bucknell and then played professionally overseas, has spent the last eight seasons as part of Mike Budenholzer’s staffs in Atlanta and Milwaukee. Lee was a finalist for the Wizards job last year.

Lee makes six coaches we know the Lakers have or will interview. The list includes former head coaches Kenny Atkinson (currently a Warriors’ assistant), Mark Jackson and Terry Stotts of Portland. Lee joins the list of top assistant coaches being interviewed, including fellow Bucks assistant Darvin Ham plus Adrian Griffin of the Raptors.

There may be more names; league sources say the Lakers are both casting a wide net and slow playing the first part of the process as they wait to see if other coaches — notably Doc Rivers of Philadelphia — become available. LeBron is rumored to support Jackson, currently a broadcaster for ABC/ESPN, but how strong that support is remains to be seen. 

The Lakers fired Frank Vogel after a disappointing season, although the reasons for those struggles lay more at the feet of the front office than the coach. Vogel has interviewed for the open Charlotte Hornets job.

Here's more on the Lakers

NBA trophies for champion (Larry O'Brien), Finals MVP (Bill Russell), Eastern Conference champion (Bob Cousy), Western Conference champion (Oscar Robertson), Eastern Conference finals MVP (Larry Bird), Western Conference finals MVP (Magic Johnson)
NBA to name conference finals MVPs
Lakers reportedly get permission to interview Kenny Atkinson for coaching...
Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic in Denver Nuggets v Philadelphia 76ers
Nikola Jokic tops Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo in closest three-way...