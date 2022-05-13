76ers: Danny Green tore ACL, LCL

The 76ers’ depressing season-ending loss just got more depressing.
The knee injury Danny Green suffered in Game 6 against the Heat night was as severe as it looked.
Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:
MRI confirmed Danny Green suffered tears of the ACL and LCL in his left knee last night, Sixers official says.
— Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) May 13, 2022
Green‘s $10 million unguaranteed salary for next season. It now seems highly likely the 76ers will waive him before that money becomes fully guaranteed July 1. Though there’s a theoretical case for keeping Green as an expiring contract to use in a trade, that would only add to an already-expensive payroll.
Unfortunately for Green, he’ll likely never recoup that money. He turns 35 next month, and this injury at that age could spell the end of his time as a reliable NBA contributor.
Green was an ideal role player on some excellent teams. The 3-and-D wing won championships with the Spurs, Raptors and Lakers. As the 76ers bemoan a lack of toughness, Green stood out as an exception.
But it’ll be a tough road back for Green now.