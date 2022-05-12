Former Michigan State and NBA player Adreian Payne was shot and killed while trying to help a woman in a domestic dispute, according to Payne’s girlfriend.

Payne’s girlfriend (whose name was redacted) had her version of events relayed in the Orange County, Fla., affidavit for arrest warrant of Lawrence Dority, who admitted to the shooting but pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

According to the document, Payne’s girlfriend was asked to come to Dority’s residence by Dority’s girlfriend (Tatiana Mesa). Payne’s girlfriend said Dority and Mesa argued often and Payne’s girlfriend had previously served as a “mediator” to prevent physical violence. (Dority said he was in a relationship with a woman named Tara, a friend of Mesa.)

Dority said he returned home that night to find Payne outside the residence. Dority said he saw the shape of a gun under Payne’s shirt and Payne said “I’ll smoke you bra.” Dority said Payne – who was listed at 6-foot-10, 237 pounds in the NBA – looked intimidating due to his size. Dority went inside his house, got his gun then shot Payne.

Dority called 911, said a man tried to come into his house and shoot him then said he shot the man.

No firearms were found in Payne’s vehicle nor on Payne’s body when transported to the hospital, according to the Orange County Sherriff’s Department. Payne was 31.