Expected now official: Zach LaVine to have knee scoped in coming weeks

Zach LaVine‘s numbers dipped as the NBA season wore on, but the better evidence something was off was the eye test: One of the most explosive, athletic players in the league didn’t look like that at all by March. Then came the report that he could be headed toward offseason knee surgery.

He is, but LaVine is getting a “simple” scope job on his knee, Shams Charania of The Athletic confirmed on Thursday.

Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine to undergo scope procedure on left knee in the coming weeks, sources say. Details: pic.twitter.com/lViTnR8nVu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 12, 2022

LaVine should be healthy and his explosive self by the start of training camp.

The question is, what training camp will he be in? The Bulls want to re-sign him, but do they want to give him a max contract? LaVine said he would explore free agency, and other teams are considering their moves (few have the cap space to go after him as a free agent, it more likely would be a sign-and-trade).

LaVine averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists a game last season.