76ers Danny Green leaves Game 6 with knee injury, will not return

May 12, 2022
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
0 Comments

This is terrible news. For Danny Green and the Sixers.

Danny Green left Game 6 against the Heat just three minutes into the first quarter when he was in position for a rebound while Joel Embiid drove baseline to the rim, and when Embiid stumbled he fell into Green’s left knee. Here’s the video of the incident, but if you are at all squeamish this might be one to avoid.

Green is out for the game according to the 76ers and NBC Philadelphia’s John Clark. He had to be helped to the locker room, but fans were chanting his name when it happened.

Green will have an MRI on his knee to determine the damage, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Green, 35, has an unguaranteed $10 million contract for next season.

Hopefully, the MRI shows this injury is not as bad as it looked. At Green’s age, if this is a severe knee injury as feared, it could prove to be the end of an impressive NBA career that includes three championship rings.

