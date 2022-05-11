Devin Booker trolls Doncic, stays down after fall and calls it “Luka special”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Devin Booker was back to killing the Mavericks from the midrange, just one aspect of what worked for the Suns — which was almost everything — in a blowout Game 5 win. Booker finished with 28 points.

He also trolled Luka Doncic. When Booker was knocked down after one drive to the rim, he stayed down a while, then as he got up called that the “Luka special.”

He’s not wrong.

How did Doncic feel about all that?