Devin Booker trolls Doncic, stays down after fall and calls it “Luka special”

By May 11, 2022, 1:29 PM EDT
2022 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
Devin Booker was back to killing the Mavericks from the midrange, just one aspect of what worked for the Suns — which was almost everything — in a blowout Game 5 win. Booker finished with 28 points.

He also trolled Luka Doncic. When Booker was knocked down after one drive to the rim, he stayed down a while, then as he got up called that the “Luka special.”

He’s not wrong.

How did Doncic feel about all that?

