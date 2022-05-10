Kyle Lowry out for Heat-76ers Game 5

By May 10, 2022, 1:11 PM EDT
Kyle Lowry in Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
The Heat won four straight – Games 4 and 5 against the Hawks and Games 1 and 2 against the 76ers – without Kyle Lowry (hamstring injury).

The Heat then lost two straight with Lowry.

They’ll try again without Lowry in Game 5 against Philadelphia tonight. ,

Heat:

Lowry is a great competitor. But he isn’t helping Miami right now. He scored just six points in 56 minutes, shooting 3-for-14 on 3-pointers, the last two games.

The Heat are better off giving Lowry time to heal and hoping their season is still going once he’s ready to return.

Backup point guard Gabe Vincent can spot start. Miami can also run its offense through Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Victor Oladipo.

The Heat don’t have the same upside without Lowry. But their level of play with him has been too low lately – the best indicator his hamstring issues warrant a game off.

