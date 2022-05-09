It’s official: Suns’ Monty Williams named NBA Coach of the Year

Devin Booker turns out to be a reliable source.

In what was not a surprise — even before Booker’s announcement — Suns coach Monty Williams has been named the NBA Coach of the Year, the league made official Monday. He was presented with the award by his family in front of the team at practice.

A memory ingrained in history. Monty Williams' family surprised him with his NBA Coach of the Year trophy. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/d7cm01KzWs — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) May 9, 2022

Williams got 81 out of the possible 100 first place votes (from a select pool of media voters). He ran away with the award, getting a total of 458 points.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins was second (17 first-place votes, 270 points), with Eric Spoelstra of the Heat finishing third (one first-place vote, 72 points). The remaining first-place vote went to Ime Udoka of Boston, who finished fourth, and the Cavaliers J.B. Bickerstaff round out the top five.

The season after reaching the NBA Finals, Williams led the Suns to a league-best 64 wins despite key players missing time due to injury, and potential distractions (the investigation of Phoenix owner Robert Sarver and the contract drama around center Deandre Ayton). Williams was second in the voting a season ago and that likely helped him this season, with some voters feeling it was his turn.