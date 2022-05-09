Former Michigan State star Adreian Payne killed at age 31

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Adreian Payne rose to national prominence in 2014 when starring at Michigan State and befriending Lacey Holsworth, an 8-year-old girl with a fatal case of cancer.

Payne has sadly also died young.

The former NBA first-round pick was shot and killed at age 31, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s office in Orlando, Fla. Lawrence Dority has been charged with first-degree murder.

The Hawks drafted Payne No. 15 in 2014. Playing sparingly on what would be a 60-win Atlanta team, he got traded to the Timberwolves his rookie year. He never found his footing in two full seasons in Minnesota then signed with the Magic.

Payne’s NBA career ended in 2018 when a 2010 rape accusation against him received renewed attention.

He had been playing overseas the last few years.