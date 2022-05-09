Devin Booker: Suns’ Monty Williams wins Coach of the Year

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Suns were the NBA’s best team this regular season.

Yet, to the chagrin of many in Phoenix… Mikal Bridges didn’t win Defensive Player of the Year. Cameron Johnson didn’t win Sixth Man of the Year. Devin Booker wasn’t even a finalist for MVP.

But Booker did break news: The Suns will claim one major individual award – Monty Williams as Coach of the Year.

Booker:

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has been voted the NBA’s COY, book tells sources. A formal announcement is expected later today. — Book (@DevinBook) May 9, 2022

Williams already won his fellow coaches’ version of the award. But this media-selected honor – which counted the Heat’s Erik Spoelstra and Grizzlies’ Taylor Jenkins as other finalists – is the more renowned Coach of the Year.

This result is unsurprising. Williams had long established himself as favorite for three main reasons:

1. He did an excellent job. Williams navigated the Suns through the Robert Sarver investigation and Deandre Ayton’s contract year – issues that could have derailed less-cohesive teams. Phoenix had a sophisticated offense and versatile defense. The Suns’ game plans we savvy and well-executed, especially in the clutch.

2. Williams is well-liked.

3. Voters had remorse after choosing the Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau as Coach of the Year over Williams last year.

Though I would’ve picked Spoelstra this year, there’s no doubt Williams is a good choice and winner nearly everyone will be happy with.