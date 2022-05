Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ime Udoka was most vocal about a single call – referees not assessing a shooting foul when Marcus Smart pulled up from beyond the arc late in Boston’s Game 3 loss to the Bucks on Saturday. The Celtics coach plainly described it as a “bad missed call.”

But Udoka also took a wider shot at the integrity of officiating.

Udoka:

Their explanation is, if they don’t fall down, then they don’t call it. So, got to teach my guys to flop a little more.

Perhaps, Smart could lead the lesson.