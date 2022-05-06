Mavericks fined over bench decorum

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In a video published entering the playoffs, the NBA used the Mavericks as an example of bench-decorum violation:

See below for Part 2 of the latest video regarding the 2021-22 Points of Education (narrated by SVP, Head of Referee Development & Training Monty McCutchen), which provides examples and guidance regarding Freedom of Movement and Respect for the Game: pic.twitter.com/C4hA4cM7sW — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) April 15, 2022

After Dallas’ Game 2 loss to the Suns on Wednesday, the league again made an example out of the Mavericks – with a fine.

NBA release:

The Dallas Mavericks organization has been fined $25,000 for violating league rules regarding team bench decorum, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. On multiple occasions, several players and a member of the coaching staff stood away from Dallas’ team bench and were on or encroaching upon the playing court during game action in the Mavericks’ 129-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of their conference semifinals playoff series May 4

The Mavericks reserves’ enthusiasm – led by Theo Pinson – is awesome. I highly recommend reading this fun story by Tim MacMahon of ESPN on it.

But it’s past time the NBA cracked down on bench players and coaches crowding the court. Let them yell all they want. The shouldn’t cross – or even near – the sideline to the point their physical presence is felt by the 10 players in the game.

If Dallas has any room to complain, it’s about being singled out. Every team violates this rule in every game.

Hopefully, though, this is just the start of a wider crackdown.