Joel Embiid playing 76ers-Heat Game 3

After suffering an orbital bone fracture and concussion last week, Joel Embiid reportedly still couldn’t look at a phone Monday because it was too bright.

Tonight, he’ll play in 76ers-Heat Game 3.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Joel Embiid is probable. He will play 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/dxiq66jEoN — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 6, 2022

Mask On. Game On. pic.twitter.com/7gkX6PKn24 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 6, 2022

Despite the 76ers listing him as “out” this morning even after he cleared concussion protocol and continuing to call him “doubtful” throughout the day, it was always trending this way. The Suns just got fined for injury-reporting issues with Devin Booker under similar circumstances. Though this instance is somewhat less egregious, Philadelphia is a repeat repeat offender.

Even while needing surgery on his thumb, Embiid was so impactful in the first round against the Raptors. Handling pain in his face and wearing a mask will be additional challenges.

But even a limited version of the MVP finalist should help. There’s plenty of room to upgrade on DeAndre Jordan. Bam Adebayo‘s excellent switching becomes less attractive if Embiid can attack a Miami guard inside.

Down 2-0, Philadelphia will need more than a hobbled Embiid to win the series. But his return is a start.