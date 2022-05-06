Agent says Mike Brown will take Kings’ coaching job if is offered

Former Cavaliers and Lakers head coach — and current Warriors assistant — Mike Brown is one of the finalists to be the next head coach of the Sacramento Kings. Reports have said that while Mark Jackson is the preferred choice of owner Vivek Ranadive, Brown is the guy that current GM Monte McNair is leaning toward.

It’s not exactly shocking news, but if Brown is offered the job he will take it, his agent told Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

NBA agent Warren LeGarie, Brown’s representative at WGL Management, addressed that question in an exclusive interview with The Sacramento Bee, saying Brown is prepared to accept the job if the Kings offer it to him. “Mike is willing to take the job based on the fact that he knows he’ll be supported and have a chance to win,” LeGarie said. “He sees this as a good job and looks forward to being asked to be the head coach… “First and foremost, he likes the people who are working there,” LeGarie said. “He loves the arena. He thinks that’s a natural resource that will help attract players because you’ve always got to have a place where the fans are involved and the facilities are terrific. And he believes the team has enough talent to give them a real solid chance of becoming a playoff contender.”

Making the playoffs and ending the Kings’ NBA record 16-year playoff drought is the priority for the next head coach. And there is talent on the roster, with De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, Davion Mitchell and more. The Kings should be a good offensive team, but coaxing solid defense from that group will be the real task for the next coach.

Making the playoffs in a West with the Suns, Mavericks, Warriors, Grizzlies, Timberwolves and teams that should improve dramatically next season in the Clippers, Nuggets and Pelicans is going to be a difficult task for whoever gets the Kings coaching job. But that will be the gig.