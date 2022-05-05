Report: Clippers extend Robert Covington for two years, $24 million

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

He was not the name at the top of the marquee in the Norman Powell trade, but from the moment Robert Covington put on a Clippers’ jersey this season he fit like a glove. Covington averaged 10.4 points a game in 22 minutes a night off the bench, plus he shot 45% from 3. Covington also fit in with the long, versatile, switching defense Tyronn Lue’s team prefers to play.

He was also a free agent after this season, but the Clippers have extended him for two years at $24 million, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington has agreed on a two-year, $24 million contract extension, his agent Andrew Morrison of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/myggO0o4Sp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 5, 2022

After the shorthanded Clippers were eliminated during the play-in, Covington said in his end-of-season interview that he wanted to return to the Clippers.

"Of course. Of course. It's been a great transition and of course I would like to return. We'll just see how the tides roll." Robert Covington on if he sees the Clippers as a long term home pic.twitter.com/NNdPOZojE1 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 16, 2022

Covington also said his primary goal in finding a team was to contend for a title. Next season, a healthy Clippers team — with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Powell, Luke Kennard and a deep cast of shooters and role players — should be in the championship mix.

This is also a fair contract for both sides. Covington will make a little more than the league average for a player, but this is just a two-year contract, so the Clippers are not locked into a lengthy deal with a player who had shown some decline in his game before the trade to Los Angeles.

Covington is the first pending free agent to extend with his current team after the season ended. Other teams and free agents have until June 30 to reach a deal before the player becomes a free agent.