PBT Podcast: NBA playoffs and other minutiae

By May 5, 2022, 7:30 AM EDT
Draymond Green and Ja Morant in NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies
Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
After a blip, the Suns – up 2-0 on the Mavericks with Devin Booker healthy – have regained their status as championship favorite.

The other three second-round series look far closer. Grizzlies-Warriors and Celtics-Bucks are each tied 1-1. Though the Heat are up 2-0 on the 76ers, Joel Embiid could return.

On the ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and J. Michael of the Orlando Sentinel discuss all four ongoing playoff series and a few side plots, including the Ben Simmons saga and Davis Bertanscontract:

As mentioned on the pod, here are the first-round series MVPs the NBA should just name itself.