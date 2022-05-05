PBT Podcast: NBA playoffs and other minutiae

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a blip, the Suns – up 2-0 on the Mavericks with Devin Booker healthy – have regained their status as championship favorite.

The other three second-round series look far closer. Grizzlies-Warriors and Celtics-Bucks are each tied 1-1. Though the Heat are up 2-0 on the 76ers, Joel Embiid could return.

On the ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and J. Michael of the Orlando Sentinel discuss all four ongoing playoff series and a few side plots, including the Ben Simmons saga and Davis Bertans‘ contract:

As mentioned on the pod, here are the first-round series MVPs the NBA should just name itself.