PBT Podcast: NBA playoffs and other minutiae

After a blip, the Suns – up 2-0 on the Mavericks with Devin Booker healthy – have regained their status as championship favorite.
The other three second-round series look far closer. Grizzlies-Warriors and Celtics-Bucks are each tied 1-1. Though the Heat are up 2-0 on the 76ers, Joel Embiid could return.
On the ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and J. Michael of the Orlando Sentinel discuss all four ongoing playoff series and a few side plots, including the Ben Simmons saga and Davis Bertans‘ contract:
As mentioned on the pod, here are the first-round series MVPs the NBA should just name itself.