Luka Doncic held back from confronting fan during Game 2 loss in Phoenix

Throughout Game 2 Wednesday night, Luka Doncic was going back-and-forth with some Suns’ fans — to the point Allie LaForce talked about it during the TNT broadcast, saying “It’s been affecting him.”

Luka sent a message to the Suns fans after draining the three 👀 pic.twitter.com/5Mwild9Zoo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 5, 2022

That reached a peak late in the third quarter when Doncic was heading back to the locker room, some fan in a Devin Booker jersey got his attention with comments, and Mavericks staff had to stop Doncic from going over to said fan.

Luka had to be held back after getting into with a Suns fan 👀 pic.twitter.com/8hS36zR7KC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 5, 2022

Doncic was one Maverick who showed up for Game 2, scoring 35 points on 13-of-22 shooting, plus dishing out seven assists. Because he is the focal point of everything Dallas does on offense, the Suns targeted him on defense, dragging him into pick-and-rolls every chance they got (former Mavericks front office member Haralabos Voulgaris said the Mavs targeted Doncic 50 times in the game). It eventually wore Doncic down, helping set up Chris Paul and Devin Booker taking over the fourth quarter and getting the Suns the win.