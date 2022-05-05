Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks took out the Warriors’ best Ja Morant stopper, Gary Payton II, for longer than the rest of the second-round series with a dirty hit.

Brooks will miss Game 3.

The other fallout from Game 2: Golden State forward Draymond Green got the fine he unapologetically welcomed for flipping off Memphis fans.

NBA releases:

Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay for having made unnecessary and excessive contact against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, resulting in substantial injury to Payton, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The incident, for which Brooks was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected, occurred with 9:08 remaining in the first quarter of the Grizzlies’ 106-101 win over the Warriors in Game 2 of their conference semifinals playoff series May 3 at FedEx Forum. Brooks will serve his suspension Saturday, May 7 when the Grizzlies visit the Warriors for Game 3

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been fined $25,000 for directing an obscene gesture toward the spectator stands, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. Green made the gesture as he exited the playing court to return to the locker room for medical assistance in the first quarter of the Warriors’ 106-101 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of their conference semifinals playoff series May 3

The Grizzlies could miss Brooks’ tenacious perimeter defense on Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson. Brooks’ shot creation could’ve made the difference for Memphis.

Or this could have been a game Brooks fouled way too often and jacked up too many shots.

At least the Grizzlies have an abundance of wing options with Desmond Bane, De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson, Ziaire Williams and John Konchar. Memphis can also play point guards Ja Morant and Tyus Jones together in the backcourt, removing a wing from the lineup.