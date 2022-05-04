Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks broke the code.

Brooks also broke Gary Payton II‘s elbow.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II will be sidelined 3-to-5 weeks with an elbow fracture, league sources tell @YahooSports, @NBAonTNT. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 5, 2022

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Sources: MRI on Warriors guard Gary Payton II showed slight ligament damage along with his fractured left elbow. He will miss at least three weeks and has not ruled out a return in the NBA Finals. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 5, 2022

This timeline allows for the possibility of Payton returning by the middle of the conference finals.

More pressingly, the Warriors must determine how to defend Ja Morant without Payton. Their attempts in Game 2 went poorly.