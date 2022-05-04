Reports: Warriors’ Gary Payton II out 3-5 weeks with fractured elbow, ligament damage

By May 4, 2022, 9:29 PM EDT
0 Comments

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks broke the code.

Brooks also broke Gary Payton II‘s elbow.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This timeline allows for the possibility of Payton returning by the middle of the conference finals.

More pressingly, the Warriors must determine how to defend Ja Morant without Payton. Their attempts in Game 2 went poorly.

More on the Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies - Game Two
After Game 2 win, Morant let Curry know he was right, this is going to be...
2022 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies
Draymond Green says “it felt really good” to flip off Memphis...
2022 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies
Warriors’ Payton likely out weeks with fractured elbow, Kerr calls...