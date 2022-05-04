Draymond Green says “it felt really good” to flip off Memphis crowd

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Just a possession after a flagrant foul may have ended Gary Payton II in this series, Draymond Green got hit in the face by an inadvertent elbow from fellow Michigan State star Xavier Tilman, and he had to leave the game for a stretch (he did ew.

Draymond went to the locker room after taking an elbow to the face pic.twitter.com/RI4GQH9vwV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 4, 2022

On his way back to the locker room after the blow, Green raised his arms and gave the booing fans from Memphis the double bird.

After the game, Green was not the least bit apologetic.

Draymond on his exchange with Grizzlies fans: “You’re going to boo somebody who got elbowed in the eye … you should get flipped off” pic.twitter.com/CsCJ2t6t8G — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 4, 2022

“If you’re going to boo somebody who got elbowed in the eye, face running down blood, you should get flipped off. I’ll take the fine and go make an appearance and make up the money. But it felt really good to flip them off. You’re going to boo someone that got elbowed in the eye and blood running down your face. I could have had a concussion and everything. So if they are going to be that nasty, I can be that nasty, too. And I’m assuming the cheers was because they knew I was going to get fined. Great. I make $25 million a year. I should be just fine.”

Green is right, he will get fined for this, likely about $25,000 (although the NBA’s fine and suspension rules are as predictable as a roulette wheel). He knew that when he did it, but Green did not care. He’d do it again.