Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive has reportedly given general manager Monte McNair more control than previous executives had.

Sacramento’s coaching search – which counts Mark Jackson, Mike Brown and Steve Clifford as finalists – could be a test.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report:

But early indications during this round of interviews are that Jackson is the front-runner and Kings chairman Vivek Ranadive’s favorite to emerge as Sacramento’s replacement for interim head coach Alvin Gentry, league sources told B/R.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the situation believe Brown is the favorite among McNair’s front office.

Jackson, a TV color commentator, being viewed as a top coaching candidate is good for his business and ego. Jackson has been linked to several jobs, including the Lakers’ this year, without landing one.

But Ranadive, who owned a share of the Warriors before buying the Kings, has been trying – and failing – to recreate Golden State’s success by hiring former Warriors. It’s definitely believable he’d favor Jackson.

Jackson did a great job instilling the Warriors’ defensive identity before Steve Kerr raised their overall ceiling far higher. However, there were some major issues with how Jackson conducted himself in Golden State. He should have to answer for those in job interviews. Perhaps, he can adequately explain himself. He does possess positive traits as a coach.

The owner usually gets what he wants. Even if Ranadive leaves the choice to the general manager, McNair knows he’d protect his own job security by acquiescing to Ranadive. Ranadive would naturally have far less patience with Brown – and whomever hires Brown – than Jackson. Whatever allowances he actually makes, Ranadive adds pressure just by making his preference known. Good owners understand that.