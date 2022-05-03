Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro runs away with Sixth Man of the Year award

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This was the most predictable of all the NBA postseason awards.

The Heat’s Tyler Herro — who averaged 20.6 points a game, hitting 39.3% of his 3-pointers — got 96 of the 100 first-place votes and has run away with the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award. Udonis Haslem presented Herro with the award at Heat practice on Tuesday.

A lot of major steps taken professionally and personally – this season has been bigger than the award for @raf_tyler [SOUND UP] #6MOTYLER pic.twitter.com/A02dgTZCAK — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 3, 2022

Cavaliers’ veteran Kevin Love finished a distant second and garnered three first-place votes, while the Suns Cameron Johnson finished in third (and picked up that final first-place vote).

Herro had been a breakout star in the bubble but his numbers plateaued last season. Given a big and defined role this season, Herro took the next step in his evolution. He put up raw counting stats off the bench — this is often an award for gunners — but he also was a crucial part of the Heat’s halfcourt offense and closing lineups. He was critical to Miami’s success, including him scoring a team-high 25 in the team’s Game 1 win over Philadelphia in the second round.

Love started the season in a smaller role then missed eight games with an injury, but as the season rolled into December and the Cavaliers sustained their early success, Love gave them an efficient 13.4 points and 7.1 rebounds a game. More importantly, he was the veteran voice and stabilizing influence around the team.

Cameron Johnson averaged 12.5 points and was a key part of the Suns’ bench this season.

Last season’s Sixth Man, Jordan Clarkson, finished fourth, with the Clippers’ Luke Kennard rounding out the top five.