Marcus Smart out for Celtics-Bucks Game 2 (thigh injury)

The Bucks overwhelmed the Celtics with toughness and physicality in Game 1.

Now, Boston will attempt to bounce back in Game 2 tonight without its toughest and most physical player – Marcus Smart, who suffered a thigh injury in the loss.

NBC Sports Boston:

Marcus Smart (right thigh contusion) ruled out for Game 2 vs. Bucks pic.twitter.com/snJ4Iys692 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 3, 2022

Ime Udoka on Marcus Smart: "I don't think it's long term… with the three days off we're assuming he'll be okay." pic.twitter.com/Rk3Q2Ll8BV — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 3, 2022

The Celtics have good depth at point guard with Derrick White and Payton Pritchard. Star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can initiate more of the offense. Even big Al Horford can serve as a hub.

But this is a big loss.

Smart just won Defensive Player of the Year. Though a good defender, White can’t duplicate Smart’s switching, communication and energy. Pritchard is nowhere near the same class.

Boston also loses major continuity. The Celtics’ other starters – Brown, Tatum, Horford and Robert Williams – played just 15 minutes with someone other than Smart who remains on the roster (13 minutes with Pritchard, two minutes with White). (That quartet played 64 minutes with since-traded Dennis Schroder.)

At least Boston has three days off until Game 3 Saturday. But if facing a 2-0 series deficit, the Celtics would lose massive margin for error, even if Smart returns.