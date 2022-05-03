Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks ejected for foul on Gary Payton II (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Grizzlies’ plan was to come out and be more physical with the Warriors. This, however, was not what they had in mind.

Memphis’ Dillon Brooks wound up to try and block Gary Payton II‘s layup in transition but instead hit him in the head and fouled him on the play. It earned Brooks a Flagrant 2 foul and an ejection.

GP2 takes a hard fall after getting fouled by Dillon Brooks. Brooks was given a Flagrant 2 foul and has been ejected from Game 2pic.twitter.com/FPLHkcIkx3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 4, 2022

Grizzlies fans (and the coaching staff) can argue that’s just a hard playoff foul, but considering the precedent set when Draymond Green was ejected in Game 1, this had to be an ejection for Brooks. Simply put: Brooks’ foul was more flagrant than Green’s.

Payton stayed in the game, took the free throws, and then went back to the locker room to get his elbow X-rayed.

More proof it was a physical game: Green took an inadvertent elbow to the face from fellow Michigan State star Xavier Tillman (there was no foul on this play).

Draymond went to the locker room after taking an elbow to the face pic.twitter.com/RI4GQH9vwV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 4, 2022

Green went back to the locker room to get checked out after this play, but did return to action. On his way off the court, however, he gave the Grizzlies fans a one-finger salute that will earn him a fine from the league.

Draymond went to the locker room after getting hit in the face with an elbow, and sent a message to Grizzlies fans (via @BealeStBearsFS)pic.twitter.com/N3KFGYrMFo — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 4, 2022

This series feels like the first chapter in a genuine rivalry, something all too rare in today’s NBA.