Draymond Green ejected for flagrant foul on Grizzlies’ Clarke (VIDEO)

Draymond Green is going to pay a fine for this.

Not for the foul itself that got Green ejected from Game 1 against the Grizzlies — it’s questionable at best that it should have been a Flagrant 2 — but for his reaction running around the court at the Fed Ex Forum to fire up the fans before he went to the locker room.

Here is the foul that led to Green’s ejection.

Draymond was given a Flagrant 2 foul and has been ejected from Game 1pic.twitter.com/ghZo3PShLT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 1, 2022

It’s clearly a foul, maybe even a Flagrant 1 for being excessive. But that was not worthy of a regular season ejection, let alone a second-round playoff game ejection.

This is what Green will pay the league for.

Crowd chanting “throw him out” then Draymond Green gets ejected. His reaction: pic.twitter.com/gl1k6XKx4e — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) May 1, 2022

The Warriors and Grizzlies were in a close game heading to the fourth quarter.