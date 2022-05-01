Draymond Green ejected for flagrant foul on Grizzlies’ Clarke (VIDEO)

By May 1, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT
0 Comments

Draymond Green is going to pay a fine for this.

Not for the foul itself that got Green ejected from Game 1 against the Grizzlies — it’s questionable at best that it should have been a Flagrant 2 — but for his reaction running around the court at the Fed Ex Forum to fire up the fans before he went to the locker room.

Here is the foul that led to Green’s ejection.

It’s clearly a foul, maybe even a Flagrant 1 for being excessive. But that was not worthy of a regular season ejection, let alone a second-round playoff game ejection.

This is what Green will pay the league for.

The Warriors and Grizzlies were in a close game heading to the fourth quarter.

