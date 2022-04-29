Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Heat big Markieff Morris didn’t get the playing time he wanted after getting injured on a Nikola Jokic cheap shot (which followed a Morris cheap shot). Though Morris returned late in the regular season, he didn’t play at all in Miami’s first-round win over the Hawks.

But he made his mark in Game 5.

Standing ostensibly by the Heat bench but with his foot over the sideline during play, Morris reached out and grabbed De'Andre Hunter after the Hawks forward stumbled out of bounds.

NBA release:

Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris has been fined $25,000 for interfering with live game play while on the bench, in violation of league rules, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. Morris, who was not in the game at the time, grabbed and held Atlanta Hawks guard De’Andre Hunter out of bounds, which prevented Hunter from completely reestablishing himself inbounds as he caught a pass from a teammate. Morris received an unsportsmanlike technical foul for his actions. The incident occurred with 7:06 remaining in the third quarter in Miami’s 97-94 win over the Hawks in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on April 26

Really, the NBA ought to crack down on bench players and coaches crowding the court, not just these egregious cases. The 10 checked-in players should decide games – without feeling someone encroaching on their space from the sideline.

But the league prioritizes other bench misbehavior – including from this game.