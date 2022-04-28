Rudy Gobert stung in the face by bee from his own hive

Utah is nicknamed the beehive state.

Rudy Gobert took that somewhat literally and has a beehive he maintains, but one of the risks of being a beekeeper is getting stung. Thursday, Gobert got stung — on his nose. He showed up to practice with his face a little swollen and having to answer questions.

The important thing for the Jazz and their fans is that he will play in Game 6 at home Thursday in a win-or-go-home game for Utah.

So why does Gobert have a beehive? Via Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune.

Gobert is a bit of a renaissance man; this is on brand with that.

Not only is Gobert playing, but Donovan Mitchell has been upgraded to available for Game 6. There were concerns about his hamstring after Game 5, but the Jazz said after an MRI that he had “bi-lateral quadriceps contusions” — bruising on both of his thighs — which is unusual, but he can play through whatever ails him.

