Monty Williams confirms Devin Booker to return for Game 6 vs. Pelicans

By Apr 28, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT
0 Comments

The last time we saw Devin Booker on the court, the Pelicans had no answer for him and he dropped 31 on them in the first half of Game 2. Then he left with a hamstring strain, the Suns lost that game and struggled through three more without him, still leading the first round series 3-2 but looking vulnerable.

Rumors that Booker could return for Game 6 in New Orleans Thursday appear to be coming true, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reporting he will play if pregame warmups go well.

Then Suns’ coach Monty Williams confirmed the news.

Williams said Booker would be on a minutes limit, but would not reveal a number.

Booker scored 25 points in the Suns’ Game 1 win and had the 31 in the second before leaving with the injury, and he shot a combined 57.9% from 3 in those two games. Without him, the Suns’ offense has looked sluggish, with Chris Pauland in Game 5 Mikal Bridges — stepping up and getting the team wins, but the offense has lacked consistency.

Even with the return of Booker, winning Game 6 on the road in New Orleans against an increasingly confident Suns team — one that will likely hunt Booker on defense, trying to match him up on Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum — will be difficult. However, the Suns have two shots at advancing, and the odds of them doing that go way up with Booker in the game.

Here's more on the Suns

Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics
PBT Podcast: NBA championship race reset
Devin Booker at New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns - Game Five
Report: Devin Booker could return in Suns-Pelicans Game 6
2022 NBA Playoffs - New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns
Attacking Paul, big game from Bridges earn Suns win over Pelicans, 3-2 series...