Monty Williams confirms Devin Booker to return for Game 6 vs. Pelicans

The last time we saw Devin Booker on the court, the Pelicans had no answer for him and he dropped 31 on them in the first half of Game 2. Then he left with a hamstring strain, the Suns lost that game and struggled through three more without him, still leading the first round series 3-2 but looking vulnerable.

Rumors that Booker could return for Game 6 in New Orleans Thursday appear to be coming true, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reporting he will play if pregame warmups go well.

ESPN Sources: Phoenix Suns All-Star G Devin Booker (strained hamstring) is expected to play vs. New Orleans in Game 6 tonight. Booker is expected to test the ligament in pregame warmups, and assuming all goes well, he’ll be back on the floor after missing the past three games. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 28, 2022

Then Suns’ coach Monty Williams confirmed the news.

Monty Williams said Devin Booker is playing tonight — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) April 28, 2022

Williams said Booker would be on a minutes limit, but would not reveal a number.

Booker scored 25 points in the Suns’ Game 1 win and had the 31 in the second before leaving with the injury, and he shot a combined 57.9% from 3 in those two games. Without him, the Suns’ offense has looked sluggish, with Chris Paul — and in Game 5 Mikal Bridges — stepping up and getting the team wins, but the offense has lacked consistency.

Even with the return of Booker, winning Game 6 on the road in New Orleans against an increasingly confident Suns team — one that will likely hunt Booker on defense, trying to match him up on Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum — will be difficult. However, the Suns have two shots at advancing, and the odds of them doing that go way up with Booker in the game.