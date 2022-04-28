Perfect-shooting Chris Paul makes history, leads Suns past Pelicans

By Apr 28, 2022, 10:47 PM EDT
Chris Paul in 2022 NBA Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Chris Paul is the NBA’s most notorious perfectionist.

He has driven teammates mad over the years with his intense intolerance for mistakes. Even while delivering his message with a defter touch more recently, Paul hasn’t loosened his sky-high standards. Paul wants to get everything right.

As a scorer Thursday, he did.

Paul shot a playoff-record 14-for-14, scoring 33 points to lead the Suns to a 115-109 series-ending win over the Pelicans in Game 6 Thursday. Phoenix will face the Mavericks-Jazz winner in the second round – but not before appreciating Paul’s historic night.

Not only did he break the record for most shots in a playoff game without a miss, he did so by two shots:

Wilt Chamberlain holds the regular-season record 18-for-18. Chamberlain – who also shot 16-for-16 and 15-for-15 in regular-season games – is the only player to eclipse Paul’s 14-for-14 mark in the regular season.

Paul accomplished his feat against a pesky New Orleans defense (and pesky New Orleans team). But as the Pelicans applied pressure, Paul – who also had eight assists – just played his game. A superb mid-ranger operator, Paul didn’t even take a shot at the rim!

In his return from injury, Devin Booker (13 points) looked fairly pedestrian. But Paul and Deandre Ayton (22 points on 10-of-12 shooting) stepped up.

Paul has been a great mentor for Ayton. In describing his leadership style, Paul has said he’d never ask people to do something he wouldn’t do himself. So, Ayton might hear about those two misses.

Paul has the credibility to bring them up.

More on the Suns

2022 NBA Playoffs - New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns
Chris Paul given belated flagrant foul for kick to Alvarado’s groin
New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns - Game One
Monty Williams confirms Devin Booker to return for Game 6 vs. Pelicans
Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics
PBT Podcast: NBA championship race reset