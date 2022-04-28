PBT Podcast: NBA championship race reset

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Suns lost Devin Booker to injury. The Bucks lost Khris Middleton to injury. The Nets just lost.

Meanwhile, the already-strong Warriors (with Stephen Curry getting healthier), Celtics (with Robert Williams getting healthier) and Heat (at least if Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry are healthy) look even better than expected.

Not even a full round through the playoffs, the NBA championship race looks significantly different than how it began.

On the latest PBT Podcast, Dan Feldman and Kurt Helin take stock and rank the remaining contenders: