Jimmy Butler fined for pelvic thrusts, Heat fined for posting them

Jimmy Butler thrust the Heat to a 3-1 series lead over the Hawks.

Watching Miami’s closeout Game 5 victory from the bench Tuesday, an injured Butler thrust more literally:

Lmao somebody come get Jimmy Butler 🤣💀pic.twitter.com/Oyv90Azdcn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 27, 2022

NBA release:

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The Heat organization has also been fined $15,000 for posting the act on social media. The incident, which took place from the team’s bench area, occurred with 1:43 remaining in the second quarter in the Heat’s 97-94 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on April 26

The Heat getting fined for posting the video is legendary.

Butler and Miami always looked like a perfect match. But their symmetry on this is astounding.

Let’s also take a moment to chuckle at the NBA. Since when did the league turn into “The Ed Sullivan Show” with Butler playing Elvis Pressley, whose hip gyrations were deemed too obscene for TV audiences? This is also a classic case of the Streisand Effect. A forgettable clip is now drawing wider attention only because the NBA issued this fine.