Chris Paul given belated flagrant foul for kick to Alvarado’s groin

By Apr 28, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT
0 Comments

Chris Paul is lucky there wasn’t a fine that came with this.

On Thursday, the NBA assessed a belated Flagrant 1 foul to Paul for a leg kick to the groin of Pelicans’ guard Jose Alvarado during Game 5.

That’s an obvious foul on Paul, although nothing was called during the game. Paul works around the Deandre Ayton pick, and Alvarado fights over that as well, but Paul’s jump shooting motion involves an unnatural leg kick that caught Alvarado in the groin. The shot was an airball.

Alvarado has been a pest for CP3 this series, even forcing a couple of 8-second violations.

Paul and the Suns get Devin Booker back for Game 6 and will look to close out the series on Thursday night in New Orleans.

