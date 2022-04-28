76ers advance to face Heat after finally finishing off Raptors

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As Toronto fans jeered Joel Embiid, he held his hands to the back of his ears to get a better listen and nodded.

The 76ers have heard plenty of noise while losing two straight after taking a 3-0 series lead.

But Philadelphia walks away with its head held high after finally eliminating the Raptors with a 132-97 win in Game 6 Thursday. The 76ers advance to face the Heat, with Game 1 of the second-round series Monday.

Philadelphia’s big three all stepped up to ensure the 76ers wouldn’t become just the fourth team to drop three straight after going up 3-0: Embiid (33 points and 10 rebounds), Tyrese Maxey (25 points and eight assists) and James Harden (22 points and 15 assists).

Harden especially looked impressive relative to his underwhelming start to the postseason. Philadelphia might not factor prominently in the championship-contender conversation just yet, but tonight’s result was encouraging entering the matchup with Miami.