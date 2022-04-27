Watch Ja Morant throw down monster dunk over Beasley one more time

By Apr 27, 2022, 9:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Ja Morant had the best dunk of the regular season.

Now he may have the dunk of the playoffs as well after he annihilated Malik Beasley of the Timberwolves Tuesday. You’ve likely seen the highlight, but check it out one more time from a couple of angles.

Morant wasn’t done. He hit a driving game-winning layup to give the Grizzlies the comeback win.

Ja Morant is special and he has the young Grizzlies up 3-2 in their series against the Timberwolves.

